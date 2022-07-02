STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cuddeback and Scoutguard cameras of tiger census project stolen from Karnataka's wildlife forests

When the forest guards went to check the cameras to see if any images of tigers has been captured, they found the cameras to have been stolen.

Published: 02nd July 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

Around 14 Cuddeback and Scoutguard cameras installed by the forest department officials at the vast Mugguru wildlife forest area off the Bengaluru-Kanakapura Road as part of tiger census project are being stolen since the last fortnight. The forest department officials have made seven beats in the Mugguru reserve forest and have assigned forest guards to patrol the area and to check for images that are captured in the cameras.

When the forest guards went to check the cameras to see if any images of tigers has been captured, they found the cameras to have been stolen. The cost of the stolen cameras is estimated around Rs 1.32 lakh. The forest department officials have also checked the vicinity hoping that the miscreants might have thrown them in the area. Unable to find the cameras, Assistant Range Forest Officer (ARFO) S Rajesh of the Mugguru forest sub-division has filed a police report. The complaint was filed on Saturday with the jurisdictional police.

“Of the 14 cameras, eight are Scoutguard cameras and 6 are Cuddeback cameras. Cost of each Scoutguard camera is Rs 9000 and one Cuddeback camera costs Rs 10,000. The cameras are stolen from Bevinakuntte buffer zone, Datakada buffer zone, Aladamaradamatta buffer zone, Bagehalla buffer zone, Kallupotaredoddi buffer zone, Sollebasappanathittu buffer zone and Bushbetta buffer zone of the Mugguru forest,”the ARFO in his police complaint has stated.

The theft is said to be a big blow to the forest department in its efforts to keep a track on the movement of tigers. The camera trapping method has been used for tiger estimation in the Mugguru forest area. Earlier, tiger census were being carried out using the pug mark

“Fearing of getting caught, the poachers are being suspected of having stolen the cameras. The cameras were also helping the forest officials to track the movement of poachers,” said an officer on part of investigations.

A case of theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddeback and Scoutguard cameras Forest Department Tiger census project
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp