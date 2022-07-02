STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka records an impressive 73% growth in GST collection

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded an impressive 73 per cent growth in GST collection for the month of June, bringing accolades for the GST collection team headed by Commercial Tax Commissioner C. Shikha from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Though Karnataka stood only second to Tamil Nadu’s GST growth of 83 per cent, collection-wise Karnataka with Rs 8,845 crore pipped Tamil Nadu whose collection stood at Rs 8,027 crore. It is no secret that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh are among the states that collect the highest GST in the country, month after month. Karnataka which beat Gujarat last month had to remain satisfied with third position in overall GST collection.

State revenue purse swells by 51%

Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded higher collection  than Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh stood third with Rs 8,000 crore. Releasing figures, Shikha said that the overall revenue collection for the year 202122 stood at Rs 10,514 crore and the collection for this year was Rs 15,939 crore, registering a growth rate of 51.60 per cent state share collection.

If the compensation of Rs 8,633 crore released is taken into account, the total collection for this year would be Rs 24,572 crore which amounts to a whopping growth rate of 99.96 per cent. The department explained that sales tax had recorded a 3.9 per cent growth and professional tax 34.99 per cent growth and the growth rate for the two put together was 72.61 per cent. The total revenue amount sums up to Rs 29,868 crore.

