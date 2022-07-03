28-year-old dies after car plunges into sea in Karnataka's Maravanthe, another goes missing

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A car plunged into the sea in Maravanthe on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and another missing. Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor. The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady.

Police sources told The New Indian Express that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The speeding car plunged into the sea and turned turtle several times. Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea. Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries, police sources informed. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added.

The Gangolli police are investigating the case.