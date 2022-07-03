STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear picture on NEP by December: BC Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh at an event at Shakthi PU College in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday said a clear picture on the implementation of National Education Policy for school education in the state will emerge by December this year. He was speaking on the sidelines of a workshop organised for principals of PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada on ‘NEP-2020 Opportunities and Challenges’ at Shakthi PU College.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, he said the present education system has been successful to some extent, but it was far below expectations. It was presumed that if all are educated, it will lead to self-sustainability, eradicate poverty and ensure peace in society, but unfortunately, incidents of divorce, number of mental patients and old age homes increased, all which indicate flaws in our education system, he added.

He said that many professionals, like doctors and others, lack the passion towards their jobs as they have chosen their field only because of the demand. On the other hand, even premier institutions, like IISc, do not get enough students to conduct research, he said, adding that NEP will try to solve all these issues.

A participant sought to know whether NEP has any mechanism to assess the teaching skills of teachers as they are recruited through exams, he said NEP will have a provision for capacity building among teachers.
On the textbook controversy, he said that lessons on social reformer Narayana Guru and poet Kayyara Kinhanna Rai have not been left out from the textbooks.

