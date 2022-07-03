Karnataka: No occupancy certificate needed for power connection

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) issued orders late Friday night stating that occupancy certificate (OC) is no more needed for getting a power supply connection.

According to the order, which was made public on Saturday, the applicant should henceforth provide proof of identity and proof of ownership, under Conditions of Supply of Electricity of Distribution Licensees in the State of Karnataka Tenth Amendment, 2022.

The order comes into effect from the date of publication in the official gazette of Karnataka state and all pending supply, additional supply of electricity for which power sanction is communicated and work order issued will be processed as per these amended conditions of supply without insisting on fresh applications. It will apply to all the licencees engaged in the business of distribution of electricity and consumers in Karnataka.

Distribution companies to ensure power supply

Explaining the reason behind the decision, an official from the energy department told The New Indian Express that the pile of applications for new connections have been increasing. “To ensure that rules are followed is the lookout of the municipalities. As per rules, distribution companies must ensure electricity is supplied. If it is illegal, the municipalities must inform the Escoms and the power supply should be cut off.”

While issuing the order, KERC officials stated that in no other state or even the world over is occupancy certificate made mandatory for seeking power.“The revision in the order of power supply only after NOC was brought in 2017- 18. It was noted that many people did not know that OC was needed and so many were being harassed. Many would also put illegal applications even before the building was constructed. It was found that over 7,000 applications for power connections were pending in Bescom limits alone. Now while getting power supply will be easy, ensuring that it is not illegally utilised will be the responsibility of municipalities,” a senior energy department official said.

It also came to light that instead of levying one-time penalty on illegal constructions or deviations, double tariff as penalty was being collected. This needed to be stopped and hence the amendment has been made, the official added.