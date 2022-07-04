STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Do not worry as Kodagu district is safe', say officials after tremors

Seeking to calm fears of tremors and earthquakes among the people of Kodagu, officials of the disaster management cell in the district state that there is nothing to worry about.

Published: 04th July 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking to calm fears of tremors and earthquakes among the people of Kodagu, officials of the disaster management cell in the district state that there is nothing to worry about. Officials and experts state that earthquakes may or may not occur, and there were no tremors on Sunday. All measures have been taken to ensure people's safety, they said.

RM Ananya Vasudev, District Disaster Management professional, Kodagu, said: "Western Ghats and coastal areas, including Kodagu, fall under Zone-3 seismic zone. Due to the crustal adjustments of Earth, sometimes small scale seismic activities occurs. People need not panic. The District Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the current situation. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has installed a seismometer at Chembu to study these activities."

The officials said that information that the area is susceptible to hundreds of earthquakes cannot be stated with surety. The District Disaster Management Authority has not received any such reports from any of the scientific organisations till date. They asserted that citizens should not believe rumours, but must approach officials for guidance.

Addressing the issue of rising fear among locals of uncertainty, local administration officials added that all efforts are being made to instill a positive attitude and confidence among people. Communication was being disseminated to create awareness on earthquakes.

