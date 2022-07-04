STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment scam: CID sleuths arrest senior IPS officer, 79 held so far in the case

Soon after the scam broke out the government transferred Paul to the Internal Security Division (ISD).

Published: 04th July 2022

By Bala Chauhan
BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested senior IPS officer and former chief of police recruitment, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Amrit Paul in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. He was taken for a medical examination soon after his arrest.

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Karnataka cadre, that an ADGP rank officer has been arrested. 

Paul, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch was called for questioning for the third time at the CID office at Carlton House with regard to the ongoing investigation into the infamous PSI recruitment scam that has rocked the BJP-led government. The CID has arrested 79 people including Paul in the scam and registered eight FIRs so far.

The examinations were held in October last year, when he was ADGP, Recruitment. Soon after the scam broke out the government transferred Paul to the Internal Security Division (ISD).

According to informed sources, Paul walked into the CID office at around 11 am and was questioned by the investigating officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. “He was taken into custody at around 2 pm,” said sources on condition of anonymity.

Last week, a single judge bench of Karnataka High Court Justice HP Sandesh observed that corruption with regards to the appointment of PSIs is a serious matter and had directed the Director-General of Police (DGP), CID, PS Sandhu to personally monitor the investigations as the court
heard the bail petitions of the accused.

“The truth must come out. The court will also monitor the progress of the investigation. The action should be initiated against the accused, irrespective of whether they are ministers or officers,” the court noted while directing Sandhu to submit a progress report regarding the investigation on July 7.

