Weather observers demand installing of Doppler Radars for accurate weather forecast in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Karnataka which has the second-highest rainfall receiving site in the country lacks machinery for accurate weather information. The weather observers are now demanding that the state government install the Doppler Radar for the weather forecast.

The agricultural-rich state with different geographical zones and high rainfall receiving sites, must have a Doppler Radar to aid its weather forecast. With changing weather systems due to global climatic conditions, it has become even more important to forecast weather to near accuracy. The Doppler Radar can effectively cover 50-100 km radius and several weather parameters.

There are 30 plus Doppler Radars installed in India of which most of them are located on the east coast. In late 2000, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had promised to install Doppler Radar in Devanahalli near the Kempegowda International Airport, but there was no development in the project.

"The state which has 320 km of coastal line and Western Ghats running parallel to it, needs Doppler Radar. The state requires multiple radars in different locations. The flash floods which were reported in the state during the previous monsoons caused severe damage to life and properties. Through Doppler Radar the weather experts can forecast possible wind speed and amount of rainfall that may occur in advance. Further, it will help the authorities to make arrangements to harvest the excess rainwater," pointed out Shantanu Patil, a weather observer.

Currently, the IMD has Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs) installed in various locations in the state and weather stations that are set up by the Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, that forecast weather parameters. The experts suggest that the government must approach the centre for the early installation of Doppler Radars in Karnataka.

"Talks are underway to install a Doppler Radar in and around Bengaluru. The IMD team will finalise the location in the coming months. Last month a team visited a few locations in Bengaluru including the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) for setting up of Doppler Radar. The government must hold talks with the central authorities for additional Doppler Radars which can possibly be set up along the coast and central districts such as Belagavi and Dharwad," said an IMD official.