Draupadi Murmu to visit Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Draupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for the presidential election, will visit Bengaluru on Sunday to seek support from BJP legislators and parliament members.

Murmu, an Adivasi woman, has already proved her abilities in various posts, including as governor, as minister and as a college lecturer, and her victory in the July 18 presidential elections is certain, BJP General Secretary C T Ravi told reporters on Monday.

Responding to opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s remarks that Murmu should make an affirmation that she will not be a rubber stamp president, Ravi said the country doesn’t need a rubber stamp president, but the mindset of indulging in a false propaganda against a self-made Adivasi woman is dangerous.

Murmu will meet BJP legislators and MPs on Sunday and is also likely to meet Janata Dal (Secular) leaders. However, the meeting with the JDS leaders is yet to be confirmed. The regional party had indicated that it will support the NDA candidate.

Responding to Sinha’s allegations that the government is misusing central agencies, the BJP leader said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Income Tax Department cannot to anything to those who are honest, but corrupt cannot escape from them.