Goa-Anmod Road closed due to landslides

Published: 05th July 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:01 AM

Malnad and coastal districts have been experiencing rain over the last few days. (Above) Sea erosion in Kapu, Udupi district;

By Subhash Chandra NS and Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

KARWAR: The NH4A Goa-Anmod Road passing through Uttara Kannada district is closed due to a series of landslides and vehicles have been stranded on the road since Monday morning after soil, trees and boulders spilled on to the road.

According to police, the first landslide occurred at around 9 am at Goa border near Dudhsagar temple, where a huge boulder landed on the road. The high-velocity wind and landslide also uprooted several trees.
Local authorities at Anmod and Goa government officials began clearing the road on a war footing.

A KSRTC bus skids in Surlabi, Kodagu
district. No one was injured in the mishap
| Express

Landslides in Joida, Anshi on rise, says DC

Eararth movers, fire fighters, police and local civil workers were pressed into service. “This is the first time that such a large-scale landslide has occurred here. The fire personnel and other staff are working to clear the path, but heavy rainfall is causing a hindrance,” said Nikhil Anshulkar, a local resident.

With the ghat having a narrow road as it cuts through Bhimgad forests, a large number of vehicles were seen stranded at the Goa-Karnataka border on both sides. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada said landslides in Joida and Anshi are on the rise.

 “The damage is less on the Karnataka side. Efforts are on to clear the roads. We are trying to ensure that there is no clogging of vehicles in Anmod Ghats. We are preventing further movement of vehicles into the ghats. The traffic is being diverted,” he said.

Man washed away in rain
Karwar: One person was washed away during heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district near Haliyal. Manjunath More, a native of Haliyal, was swept away in Sathnalli lake. Many houses were damaged and trees uprooted.

