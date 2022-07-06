STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two witnesses examined in Gauri Lankesh murder trial

A cable operator, who was the first to notice the body of the slain journalist and another witness was a watchman who lived in a building opposite Lankesh's residence were examined by the special team

Published: 06th July 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special court conducting the Gauri Lankesh murder trial in Bengaluru recorded the examination of two material witnesses on Wednesday, the third day of the trial.

A cable operator, who was the first to notice the body of the slain journalist was examined by the prosecution team led by advocate S Balan and cross-examined by the defence team led by Gangadhara Shetty and Krishna Murthy. (Name of witnesses are withheld in KCOCA cases).

The cable operator was called to rectify the cable in Gauri’s house. He arrived only to find her murdered in the compound.

Another witness examined was a watchman who lived in a building opposite Lankesh's residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. A mason by profession, he had just returned home that fateful evening on 5 September, 2017 to the building where his wife was employed as security when he allegedly heard gunshots and saw the scene of the crime after other people had arrived on the spot.

Gauri was assassinated outside her residence by two bike-borne men at 8.30 pm. The special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer BK Singh had arrested 18 men in connection with Gauri's murder case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Karnataka Organised Crime Act and the Arms Act (KCOCA).

The SIT had stated in court that Gauri was assassinated because of her anti-Hindutva stand in her speeches and writing. The investigation in her murder case had given strong leads in the assassination cases of progressive writers and thinkers like MM Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Gauri Lankesh
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp