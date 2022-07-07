STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

German firm Continental AG to pump Rs 1k crore into Karnataka

The company on Wednesday signed initial pacts with the Karnataka government in this regard.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Germany-based technology company, Continental AG, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore in Karnataka in software development, connected technologies and autonomous mobility for the global automotive industry. The company on Wednesday signed initial pacts with the Karnataka government in this regard.

The proposed investment is intended at furthering the growth of the company’s Research & Development (R&D) unit and technical centre and will employ about 6,000 people.The company said it has made investments through FDI consistently over the past 10 years in India, and significantly in Karnataka. The company specializes in manufacturing brake systems, interior electronics, automotive safety, power train and chassis components, and other parts in automotive and transportation.     

Investments for expansion and growth between 2018 and 2020 and for a Rs 200-crore greenfield plant in Pune are some of the recent investments by the company, it said.“The MoUs signed today will boost innovation around automotive software development, connected technologies, and autonomous mobility for the global automotive industry,” Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, said.The proposed footprint growth will also provide a fillip to the growing automotive R&D ecosystem in Bengaluru, Continental said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Continental AG Karnataka
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp