Landslide in Bantwal, three labourers dead

Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

Published: 07th July 2022 10:23 AM

Destruction after Landslide in Bantwal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Land slid and fell on a house killing three laborers at Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk. The incident occurred at Kajebailu near Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The incident took place at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday at the house of Henry Carlo. Five Kerala-based labourers were working on a farm of Carlo. At the time of the landslide, one labourer was out of the house.

Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Carlo had built a shed near his house for the labourers where five of them were staying.

The deceased labourers are identified as Biju Palakkad, aged 45, Babu Kottayam, 46 and Santhosh Alaphuzha, 46. Meanwhile Johny kannur, 44 is under treatment. 
 

