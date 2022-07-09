Ahead of Karnataka polls, RSS wants issues tackled in meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls, RSS leaders are scheduled to hold a two-day brainstorming session here on July 14 and 15 that is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.Significantly, Bommai visited RSS pramukhs Mukund and Sudheer among others at the RSS headquarters Keshavakrupa in Bengaluru on June 30 and held deliberations for about 45 minutes.

With back-to-back sample surveys not predicting a victory for BJP in the Assembly polls despite raking up sensitive issues like hijab and halal, the party’s ideological wing RSS is worried. Its concern is also over leaders within the government failing to give a fitting reply to opposition leaders, especially Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who has been making scathing attacks on RSS.

The RSS will discuss several issues, including strategies, for the polls. The RSS leaders will also deliberate on what role the government, party, leaders and RSS have to play to win the crucial elections to retain power in the state, sources said. The issue related to the revision of textbooks by the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee and its repercussions are also likely to come up for discussion. A recent book on RSS by noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva may be discussed by the think tank to take a necessary action as it is critical of the organisation, the sources added.

Remedial measures that need to be taken to clear confusion on various issues and giving BJP workers responsibilities, especially appointments to boards and corporations, in the wake of polls will come up for discussion, the sources said. RSS leaders, including Mukund, and BJP leaders, including Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are likely to take part.