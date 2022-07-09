STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain fury: Karnataka saw 12 deaths in one month

Karnataka witnessed 12 deaths due to heavy rain across the state in the last one month, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Malnad and coastal districts have been experiencing rain over the last few days. (Above) Sea erosion in Kapu, Udupi district;

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka witnessed 12 deaths due to heavy rain across the state in the last one month, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. In the wake of the Met department’s forecast of heavy rain for the next three to four days, Bommai said he has directed officials to take precautionary measures.

On Friday, the CM took part in a meeting through video conference with 13 deputy commissioners (DCs) and district in-charge ministers from rain-affected districts. Later speaking to reporters, the CM said that in the last three to four days, heavy rain recorded in many parts of the state was above normal. During the last one month, there have been reports of loss of human lives and animals besides crops and infrastructure at various places. As many as 17 taluks from 13 districts have been affected. “Twelve people and 65 animals died,” he said.

Authorities concerned have been directed to take up repair work immediately and restore transport and communication in the affected areas. Wherever landslides have taken place, immediate measures will be taken up to clear the roads and people residing in nearby places should be evacuated to nearest safe locations. “A task force will be working on it”, he added.

Bommai said in cases of damage of houses, an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 will be paid. “Zilla Panchayat engineers will inspect the houses and assess the damage following which compensation will be paid according to the extent of damage which has been classified into A, B and C categories,’’ he said.

Details of steps taken to be uploaded on app: CM

The CM also said that details of measures taken should be uploaded on Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation app. “As it is raining, the survey cannot be taken up at present. Once rain subsides, survey will be conducted immediately and report should be submitted without any delay,” he added. There are State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams working in many districts including Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Bommai said he has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) officials to provide details of road damage. Managing Directors of various Escoms have been told to get the electric poles restored wherever they have fallen. At villages, there is a task force comprising officials from revenue, police, education and RDPR departments which has to assist people and work in co-ordination. The DCs will be monitoring the work being undertaken.

A total sum of Rs 735 crore is available with the DCs to take up rescue and relief operations. At coastal areas, measures will be taken up for  emergency rescue where coastal erosion is happening. He also said steps are being taken to set up a control room to respond to people in distress. Police personnel have been directed to be available round-the-clock.

On opening of Kohinoor dam in Maharashtra, the CM said the dam is not full yet. Also, state-owned Ghataprabha, Malaprabha and other dams are also not full. “I have directed officials to coordinate with Maharashtra on opening of dam gates,” he added.

