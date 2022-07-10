STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka speeds up projects to recharge groundwater

As the underground water table has depleted below 1,000-1,200 ft in most districts, the government is expediting the projects to ensure that farmers can pump adequate water.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the depletion in groundwater level severely affecting farmers, the state government has taken up various lift ir rigation projects, worth over Rs 2,000 crore, to fill up tanks and lake s i n drought-hit districts. As the underground water table has depleted below 1,000-1,200 ft in most districts, the government is expediting the projects to ensure that farmers can pump adequate water.

The first phase of the tank-filling project has been completed in Chamarajanagar district, and detailed project reports have been prepared for drought-hit Kollegal, Hanur and Gundlupet taluks. A project worth Rs 800 crore has been taken up to fill tanks in Tumakuru and Nelamangala from the Vrishabhavathi River. On Saturday, Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhu Swamy inspected lift irrigation projects in Erappana, Koppal and Midanapura near Mysuru.

“Many tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts have been filled with treated water from KC Valley. In the second phase, more tanks will be filled,” he said. While seven lift irrigation projects in Belagavi have been completed, a few have been taken up in Dakshina Kannada district to fill up tanks and recharge groundwater.

The minister directed electricity supply companies to provide power to fill up major tanks from Midanapura that will be connected to other tanks. MLA GT Deve Gowda said the government should commission more lift irrigation projects and cover 13 more tanks in Mysuru taluk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
groundwater Karnataka
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp