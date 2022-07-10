Karnataka speeds up projects to recharge groundwater

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the depletion in groundwater level severely affecting farmers, the state government has taken up various lift ir rigation projects, worth over Rs 2,000 crore, to fill up tanks and lake s i n drought-hit districts. As the underground water table has depleted below 1,000-1,200 ft in most districts, the government is expediting the projects to ensure that farmers can pump adequate water.

The first phase of the tank-filling project has been completed in Chamarajanagar district, and detailed project reports have been prepared for drought-hit Kollegal, Hanur and Gundlupet taluks. A project worth Rs 800 crore has been taken up to fill tanks in Tumakuru and Nelamangala from the Vrishabhavathi River. On Saturday, Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhu Swamy inspected lift irrigation projects in Erappana, Koppal and Midanapura near Mysuru.

“Many tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts have been filled with treated water from KC Valley. In the second phase, more tanks will be filled,” he said. While seven lift irrigation projects in Belagavi have been completed, a few have been taken up in Dakshina Kannada district to fill up tanks and recharge groundwater.

The minister directed electricity supply companies to provide power to fill up major tanks from Midanapura that will be connected to other tanks. MLA GT Deve Gowda said the government should commission more lift irrigation projects and cover 13 more tanks in Mysuru taluk.