STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sour raisins: Karnataka’s hard work is Maharashtra’s gain

Karnataka farmers are doing all the hard work, but it is Maharashtra that is boosting its brand and taking all the credit.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

A grape grower inspects his crop left in the sun to dry in Vijayapura | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka farmers are doing all the hard work, but it is Maharashtra that is boosting its brand and taking all the credit. This, only because Karnataka lacks adequate facilities to store raisins that are best in the country. Farmers from the grape belt of Vijayapura are forced to take their produce across the border causing a loss of some serious revenue and branding for Karnataka. Karnataka is the second-largest grape-growing state in the country after Maharashtra, while over 70 per cent of growers are from Vijayapura district.

Cultivated in over 20,000 hectares, the annual grape production is around 5 lakh tonnes. Of this, 4 lakh tonnes are dried to make raisins, while the remaining is used to make wines. MS Rudregowda, president, Vijayapura Grape Growers’ Association, said four lakh tonnes of grapes yield one lakh tonne of raisins.

But Karnataka does not have the facility to store such large quantities. “Private and governmentowned storage facilities can hold up to 25,000 kg. The remaining goes to Maharashtra, which has better facilities and the biggest market in the country. With branding by Maharashtra, raisins from Karnataka are exported to the Middle East, Singapore and other countries,” he said.

Raisins from the state generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore, of which over Rs 100 crore is paid as GST to Maharashtra. The neighbouring state also gains by way of APMC cess. The Association is now demanding Rs 400 crore to build storage facilities. Horticulture Department sources said there is a proposal to give the funds to the Farmers Produce Organisation or farmer cooperatives.

But local farmers are opposing any publicprivate partnership. In the first phase, the government is planning to set up a facility to hold 50,000 kg of raisins at Vijayapura, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too has shown interest. Even if the project is started now, it will take over two years to complete, sources said. Horticulture Minister Munirathna said his department too is proposing to set up a cold storage facility in Vijayapura. “I have asked officials to get details of raisins and grapes, the varieties and harvesting seasons. Once I get the details, we will discuss and take action.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Maharashtra grapes
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp