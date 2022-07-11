Flight from Dubai lands in Mangaluru 24 hours late after diversion to Kochi

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Several people from Mangaluru, arriving from Dubai to be part of Bakrid festivities, had a torrid time as their flight was diverted due to bad weather twice and they landed in the coastal city only 24 hours later.

Abdul Rahman Jokatte, one of the passengers of Spicejet flight IX0814, said that the plane took off at 4.20 pm and they were scheduled to reach at 9.20 pm on Friday.

"But when it was about to land, it took off from just about one feet above the runway. After 10 minutes, the flight shook and we were all scared as we were reminded of the 2010 air crash. Pilot announced that the condition was critical but we were all safe and that our flight could not land at the Mangaluru Airport. He said that instead, we are heading to Cochin as the flight was running short of fuel," he said.

Abdul said, "They also said there was a weather problem. After landing at the Cochin Airport, we were made to sit for an hour inside the flight. Later they asked us to go out and finish dinner and come back after two hours."

"Later they said the flight will leave to Mangaluru 9 am the next day. We slept in the waiting area till morning. We were not given any food. We all protested. We saw workers solving some technical issues with the flight. Also, a day before Bakrid, we are supposed to fast, but we could not do that," he added.