Karnataka government tells firms to extend internship duration, students may get stipend

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announcing that the duration of internship have been extended to 36 weeks, sources said students might also be given stipends for these internships.

Sources in the Higher Education Department told The New Indian Express that the department was appealing to companies to provide students with a stipend in light of the long duration of internships, as proposed in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

As per the NEP, engineering students will undertake a six-month internship, as put forth by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). In addition, sources said the department is also insisting on internships to be made mandatory for non-technical courses as well, or at least, give push to research-based internships for non-technical courses.

They said the department wants that companies give stipend to students undertaking the internships. However, this will depend on the company's preference, they said.

The NEP has put more importance on internships, specifically research internships, in all disciplines. In line with this, the University Grants Commissions (UGC) had put out guidelines making an eight- to ten-week-long internship mandatory for all courses.

The internships can be undertaken after the second or fourth semester. However, a source told The New Indian Express that internships will be done phase-wise.

Applications for degree courses from Monday

BENGALURU: Applications for degree courses will be issued from Monday after the State Higher Education Council prepared a common calendar of events for academic activities. Applications will be done through the Unified University and College Management System.

This will be the first time that students will have to submit their applications for undergraduate degrees through the portal to get admission to colleges of their choice. The council came out with a common calendar of events for academic activities, the first time in the history of the state that such a move has been made.

The calendar, which stipulates when applications, admissions and classes are to begin, applies to all colleges and universities in the state for the academic year 2022-23. The calendar also includes holidays, examination dates, announcement of results and valuation dates as well.