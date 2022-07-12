STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An ideological fight with BJP: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

He said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was yet to make its stand clear on supporting Opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the July 13 meeting of leaders of like-minded Opposition parties to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the July 18 Presidential elections has been deferred to July 17. Addressing the media, Kharge said the date has been moved as several leaders were preoccupied with other engagements on July 13. “Leaders will join the meeting personally or virtually,” he added.

He said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was yet to make its stand clear on supporting Opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha. “AAP has assured former Maharashtra CM and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar of supporting Sinha,” he said. “Winning or losing is secondary. It is an ideological fight to protect democracy. For that we need unity among the Opposition, he said.

On the turmoil in Sri Lanka, Kharge termed it an “unfortunate development.” When asked whether India too will face a similar economic crisis, Kharge said that he does not want to compare the economic situation of both the countries. “We have warned our PM about rising inflation and our economic condition. But he does not pay any heed. Our country should learn lessons from Sri Lanka,” he said.

On developments in Goa, Kharge said, “It is a matter of shame that the BJP is trying to indulge in Operation Lotus in Goa.” He said the BJP has its own majority only in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and a few states like UP. “In other states, they formed the government with the help of MLAs who defected from other parties. The main intention of BJP is coming to power, for this they are ready to do anything.”

