Farmers try to lay seige to CM Bommai’s residence over cane advisory price

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several farmers on Monday staged an agitation demanding that the Union Government announce the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane.More than 2,000 farmers from outside the city arrived at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station and marched to the Freedom Park. They were detained and later let off when they tried to lay seige to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence.

The traffic was thrown out of gear for a while along Race Course Road, Mourya Circle, and Sheshadri Road for a while. Badagalapura Nagendra, state president of farmers’ association, said that the government has to fix a price of Rs 4,500 per quintal of sugarcane and wanted the mills to clear the dues on time.

“Farmers are being cheated in several ways and the government is not responding properly,” he said. Later, Bommai met the protesting farmers at his residence and assured that the government will take necessary steps to address their demands.The farmers, who were convinced about the assurance given by the CM, announced that they will withdraw the protest.