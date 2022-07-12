Heavy rain in Karnataka good for long-duration crop: Expert

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and floods have wreaked a havoc in many parts of the state, but agriculture experts are also of the view that the torrential downpour this time of the year could help farmers go for long duration crops in some parts of the state.According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), from July 1 till date, the state has received 184 mm of rain as against 92 mm normal rainfall. Heavy rain was recorded at Malnad and coastal Karnataka. Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former Registrar, University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) told TNIE that in Karnataka heavy rain is normally recorded in third week of July each year. But this year, it has advanced by two weeks which has given a bonus time for farmers to go for long duration crop, he said.

Gowda explained that farmers with the help of local university experts can go for red gram, ragi, jowar, maize and even groundnut, depending on soil variety, and sowing can be taken till July-end. “Farmer can go for four months or 135 day crop as against 90 or three months. Longer the duration for these crops, higher the yield. Even quality will be better and farmers can expect good price too’’ he said.

With good rain during summer, farmers have chosen short-duration crop in Chamarajanagar, parts of Mysuru, Kalburgi, Bidar and other places. Sources from the Department of Agriculture said that in many places farmers have taken short duration crop like cow-pea, green gram and other crops which were sown in April. With ample rain, soil moisture was intact and that made farmers to get the crop by June-end and July first-week. In some places, farmers were advised to take up second crop for this year and it will be longer duration crop, sources said.

Officials from KSNDMC said this has been good for farmers. “In June this year, state saw deficit rainfall especially in Malnad region. If that deficit continues, it would be problem for farmers. But good rain in July has fortunately compensated the deficit,” sources said.