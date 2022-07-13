Bajrang Dal worker assaulted in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was assaulted at Rajiv Gandhi Badavane in Shivamogga on Monday night. The injured Kantharaju, who sustained injuries to his hand, has been admitted to McGann Hospital. Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told media persons here on Tuesday that the incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday.

“Five youths assaulted Kantharaju with lethal weapons. We have detained three people and searched is on for the others involved in the incident. As per the initial details that we have, the attackers were angry with him as he was involved in Bajrang Dal activities. But, we have intensified the probe,” the SP added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including party district president TD Megharaj, visited the hospital and enquired about Kantharaju’s health.