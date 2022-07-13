Experts to study landslides, earthquakes in Kodagu: Bommai

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that teams of experts will visit Kodagu to conduct a seismic study in the wake of frequent landslides and earthquakes. The CM was in Madikeri to take stock of the rain damages in the district.

“There are specific zones in the district, which are prone to landslides and that have recorded frequent tremors. I have written to several organisations, including the National Geographic Institute, National Institute for Materials Science, geology departments of Mysuru and Bengaluru universities and Geological Survey of India.

Experts from the institutions will study the terrain and a permanent solution will be drawn following the study report. Steps for retrofitting houses located in vulnerable areas will be made. We will use technological support as per the recommendations from the studies to control the disaster,” explained Bommai addressing the media after the meeting.

He confirmed that immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 has been handed over to the victims of the incessant rainfall. He visited several rain-affected places in the district and later collected details on the extent of the damages caused by continuous rainfall.

The CM said there is no dearth for funds. “Victims in the affected areas have been shifted to relief centres. I have ordered the authorities to provide ration to the victims - even if they are staying at their relative’s houses. Steps to carry out the silt removal process across the Cauvery river in Harangi will be undertaken,” he said.

RAIN, FLOODS DAMAGE CROPS IN 321 HECTARES: SURVEY

MYSURU: The heavy rainfall and floods in the district has affected the farmers badly as standing crops grown in 321 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. The agriculture and revenue departments officers are jointly conducting the survey of the damaged crops in the district to provide compensation to affected farmers.