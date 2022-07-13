First unit at Koppal Toy Cluster begins operations

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The production process at India’s first-of-its-kind toy manufacturing ecosystem, Koppal Toy Cluster (KTC), was set in motion with the first unit in the cluster beginning its operations on Tuesday. Four other units are expected to be operational by early August at this global-scale toy manufacturing cluster.

The cluster located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) developed by the Aequs Infra, a group company of Aequs Pvt Ltd, is spread across 400 acres, where manufacturer and exporter of custom rubber moulded products, Viscon Polymers Pvt Ltd, resumed its manufacturing operations on Tuesday. Soon, three other units, including an incubation centre, a plug-and-play facility that encourages start-ups, will be operational.

The cluster, which offers end-to-end toy manufacturing across the value chain, including design and development, model making, tooling, painting, assembly and packaging, quality assurance warehousing and logistics, is expected to draw an investment of 500 million US dollars in the next 10 years. Aravind Melligeri, chairman, Aequs, told TNIE that the cluster will generate 25,000 direct and one lakh indirect employment opportunities. “Strategically located in Koppal, the district that offers human resources in abundance, the cluster will empower omen in North Karnataka, particularly Koppal. As toy manufacturing is highly manpower intensive, the cluster will provide ample job opportunities,” he said.

He added that more than a dozen non-Aequs companies have expressed interest in setting up their manufacturing facilities in the zone. Once set up fully, it is expected to have over 100 companies. The SEZ and the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) will manufacture products for export and domestic markets respectively.

“India operates at one-third the labour cost of China and half that of Vietnam, making exports out of the country very competitive. The increasing presence of global customers who wish to source products from India as a strategic initiative in addition to cost benefits and access to technology and innovation will be an added advantage,” Melligeri added.