Rain claims two lives in Haliyal; Bommai says no dearth of funds for relief works

KARWAR/MYSURU: Heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada district claimed two lives at Murukwada village in Haliyal taluk where a woman and her daughter died after a wall of their house collapsed on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Rukmini (37) and her daughter Sridevi (13), were sleeping near the wall when it collapsed on them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Dandeli Ganesh, told TNIE, “It was a family of five members. The mother and daughter were sleeping near the wall and the son and father were in another corner. The mother-in-law was also sleeping at a distance when the incident occurred.” This is the second incident in the taluk which has claimed human life. Last week, a 40-year-old man was washed away in a lake near Haliyal.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to rain-affected districts, said in Mysuru there is no dearth of funds as the state government has Rs 750 crore under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He also said the government will hold a meeting with officials on seeking funds from the Centre for rain-relief works. A report on loss of lives, landslides, damage to roads, collapse of houses and other rain-related incidents will be submitted to the Centre, he said.

Minister took stock of flood situation: CM

The CM hit out at opposition parties on allegations that district in-charge ministers have not visited rain-affected areas. He said all district ministers have taken stock of the situation in rain-hit regions and the government machinery is on the job in carrying out all relief measures, especially in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in Bengaluru that the government will pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to family members of victims who died due to rain in Karnataka. He also said he will visit affected regions along with district-in-charge ministers to inspect damages due to heavy rain, flood and even tremors. As many as 14 people have died in Karnataka in rain-related incidents in the last one month.