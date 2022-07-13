STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Religious conversions should stop to protect Bharat: Mohan Bhagwat

Assuring the support of RSS in all society-building works of swamijis in the future, he said seers should transform society in their own way.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with seers of various mutts in Chitradurga on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Meeting 21 seers of various mutts of Dalits and Backward Classes, the Sarsanghchalak, or head, of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday urged them to prevent religious conversions that are taking place across the country.

“If Bharat has to remain Bharat, such religious conversions should stop. Otherwise, they will lead to divisions in society,” he said.

Addressing the seers at the Madara Channaiah Gurupeeth over Monday and Tuesday at the “by invite only” event, he said modern education has diminished our culture and there is a big burden on swamijis to impart the right culture among the youth and children.

Assuring the support of RSS in all society-building works of swamijis in the future, he said seers should transform society in their own way. “RSS believes in systematic transformation and it has to take place in a slow and steady manner. The time has come to bring all sections of society together. It can take place through constant interaction and uniting of minds,” he added.

Stating that untouchability and inequality are major impediments of society, he said these evils that have been prevalent for centuries have to be gotten rid of. “But it takes time to remove the stigma from the minds of the people. Till such time, the oppressed sections should be patient. The RSS is working hard at removing such social inequality. All are one under Hindu samaj,” he exhorted.

Bhagwat was visiting the district on Monday and Tuesday to discuss various issues with swamijis of Dalits and Backward Classes at the Gurupeeth. The venue had turned into a virtual khaki fortress as Bhagawat is a VVIP with Z-plus security.

Apart from Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamiji, Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy of Bhovi Gurupeet, Purushothamanandapuri Swamy of Bhageeratha Gurupeet, Dr Shanthaveera Swamy of Kunchatiga Gurupeet, Basavanagideva Swamy of Chalavadi Gurupeet, Madivala Machideva Swamy, Sardar Sevalal Swamy, Basvakumaraswamy and Medara Keteshwara Swamy attended the interaction.

RSS leaders Mukunda CR, Sudheer and N Thippeswamy; Pattabhiram, Guruprasad, Nandish and Vadiraj of Samarasya Vedike, Basavaraj of VHP and others took part.

