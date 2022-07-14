BJP MP Pratap Simha slams Devanuru book on RSS, calls him ‘Congress servant’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when writer Devanuru Mahadeva’s latest book on RSS- ‘RSS aala mattu agala’ is receiving rave reviews, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha came down heavily against the ‘Kusumabale’ writer calling him a “servant of Congress’’.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the MP took a jibe against Devanuru Mahadeva and said, “After he wrote Kusumabale I thought there would be some creativity left in him. But now penning a book on RSS, he has even lost the respect he had. He has written this book as a Congress aalu (servant in English) and has nothing much about RSS-aala and agala (depth and width) as claimed by the title.”

He further said the book seems to be a compilation of speeches of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Inspired by speeches of Rahul Gandhi, Devanuru Mahadeva might have come up with this and moreover Opposition leader Siddaramaiah promoting the book itself tells everything about this,” he added.

He objected to the writer for taking reference to only Hindus while speaking on the subject of Chaturvarna. “This is in existence not only in Hinduism but Christian and Islam too... but the writer is silent on this,” he said.

“He has written that RSS is based on one religion, one leader and one nation, but why is he silent on terrorism which is due to one person, one book and one country?” the two-time MP questioned.

