Bommai releases Rs 500 crore for rain-relief works

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released Rs 500 crore for rain-relief and infrastructure restoration works in the state, on Wednesday.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:08 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai listens to complaints of people affected by sea erosion in Maravanthe, Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released Rs 500 crore for rain-relief and infrastructure restoration works in the state, on Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of widespread devastation caused by heavy rain in various parts of the state, particularly in coastal districts, Malnad region, Kodagu and north Karnataka, which witnessed loss of human lives, damage to roads, bridges and electricity lines in the last few days.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi after chairing a meeting with officials and people’s representatives of three coastal districts, the CM said that the priority of the state government is to make the damaged roads and small bridges motorable at the earliest. ‘’We will use the funds of Rs 500 crore for restoring infra facilities like road, small bridges and fallen electric poles,’’ he said.

He added that after a review of repair works, additional funds will be released. Bommai said that after data on district-level rain related damages is collated, additional funds from the Central government under National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be sought. 

32 died in rain-related incidents in K’taka: CM

The announcement Rs 500 crore fund by the CM comes after the completion of his first leg of field visits to rain-affected places in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.  The chief minister informed that 32 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state in July, 34 people injured and five people have gone missing. 

As many as 300 people in the state have been shifted and rehabilitated in safer places. Bommai also said that in all, 2,187 km of road stretch, that comes under Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department is damaged in three coastal districts due to rain.
Asked about sea erosion in the coastal region of the state, the CM said a new sea-wave break technology will be used on a trial basis in one-km stretch at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district. “If the experiment is successful, it will be extended to the entire stretch of the coast in the state wherever sea erosion occurs,” he said. Bommai added that besides a long-term plan, temporary measures will be also implemented to arrest sea erosion in the coast. 

