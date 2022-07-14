Mysuru: Friends kill youth for posting lewd messages on Instagram

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A youth who had allegedly created a fake Instagram account in the name of his close friend’s wife and posted indecent messages and pictures was murdered by his friends in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. Police said Beeresh (23), a resident of Angatahalli village, was murdered by Nithin alias Vatara (25), a resident of Kalkunike village and gym instructor in Kutty Gym in Hunsur Town and Manu (23), who is also a resident of Kalkunike village. As all the three were from neighbouring villages, they used to play cricket together.

However, the clash between the friends started after Nithin got married to his girlfriend from Bengaluru in February and the couple were staying in the village. Police said Beeresh created a fake account of Nithin’s wife and posted indecent messages. As Nithin was earning a meagre salary as gym instructor, Beeresh had also made fun of his salary and his family maintenance in the small amount.

The incidents resulted in clashes between the friends from the past few months. However, Beeresh has claimed himself to be innocent by stating that he had not created any fake Instagram account or made vulgar comments.



However, Nithin did not buy his claims and they continued to clash over the issue. But Nithin was enraged after Beeresh allegedly continued to make lewd remarks.

Police said that Nithin who was enraged by the situation explained the case to his friend Manu and sought his help to teach Beeresh a lesson. As per the plan, Manu called Beeresh over the phone at around 2 pm on Tuesday and asked him to meet them for discussion in Hunsur Town.Without suspecting any danger, Beeresh comes to the place along with a friend on a bike. But Nithin asks Beeresh’s friend to leave as they are going to Urs College. While Manu rides the bike, Nithin makes Beeresh sit in the middle.

When the bike reached the bypass road near the APMC, Nithin removes the knife and stabs Beeresh from behind on his neck and back. As Beeresh cries for help, a timber merchant rushes to save Beeresh from attack. Fearing getting caught, Nithin and Manu escape from the spot pushing Beeresh from the bike.

The merchant immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Beeresh to KR Hospital.

Hunsur circle inspector told The New Indian Express that they visited the hospital and took Beeresh’s statement.“However, Beeresh succumbed to injuries at 3.30 am on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem. Nithin’s wife is pregnant. Both Nithin and Manu are absconding and we are searching for their whereabouts,” a police official said. Hunsur Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

