NSE academy to make Karnataka students finance-savvy

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to enhance financial learning and awareness among students, the Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Stock Exchange Academy Ltd (NSEAL). The NSEAL will help in providing financial education and investment awareness courses to second year degree college students across Karnataka, starting with the ongoing academic year.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said it is expected that universities will include these courses in their curriculum. “The Financial Education and Investment Awareness Course which will be introduced from the second year degree will empower students irrespective of streams they opt for, with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills.

The course will benefit around five lakh students annually, beginning from the ongoing academic year itself,” the minister said. “The initiative has been taken now since there is an alternative skill enhancement provision where we can introduce courses like these. This course will be a financial awareness course for students to understand essential skills on finance management and investment.”

20 varsities sign MoUs

KSHEC Vice Chairman Prof B Thimmegowda told TNIE that the syllabus for the course has been formulated and is ready to be implemented from the next semester, for third and fourth semester students. The syllabus was formulated in association with NSEAL.

NSEAL will be conducting statewide ‘Train the Trainer’ programmes to help train college teachers. So far, 20 state universities have already signed MoUs with the academy for the courses. Prof Thimmegowda also mentioned that courses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are being planned for the future to help students become more up-to-date with the technologies.

