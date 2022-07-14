STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NSE academy to make Karnataka students finance-savvy

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said it is expected that universities will include these courses in their curriculum.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to enhance financial learning and awareness among students, the Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Stock Exchange Academy Ltd (NSEAL). The NSEAL will help in providing financial education and investment awareness courses to second year degree college students across Karnataka, starting with the ongoing academic year.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said it is expected that universities will include these courses in their curriculum. “The Financial Education and Investment Awareness Course which will be introduced from the second year degree will empower students irrespective of streams they opt for, with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills.

The course will benefit around five lakh students annually, beginning from the ongoing academic year itself,” the minister said. “The initiative has been taken now since there is an alternative skill enhancement provision where we can introduce courses like these. This course will be a financial awareness course for students to understand essential skills on finance management and investment.”

20 varsities sign MoUs

KSHEC Vice Chairman Prof B Thimmegowda told TNIE that the syllabus for the course has been formulated and is ready to be implemented from the next semester, for third and fourth semester students. The syllabus was formulated in association with NSEAL.

NSEAL will be conducting statewide ‘Train the Trainer’ programmes to help train college teachers. So far, 20 state universities have already signed MoUs with the academy for the courses. Prof Thimmegowda also mentioned that courses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are being planned for the future to help students become more up-to-date with the technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka NSE
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp