Udupi: Charred body in burnt car found

A completely burnt body in a charred car was found near Henuberu, Byndoor, here on Wednesday.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A completely burnt body in a charred car was found near Henuberu, Byndoor, here on Wednesday. Police sources said the body is charred beyond recognition in the rear seat of the car. It is not yet identified asthat of a male or female. The body was found behind the driver’s seat.

The sources said prima facie, it is a case of murder. FSL experts have arrived at the spot to take samples.

Byndoor police meanwhile are checking the CCTV footage to know who would have travelled in the same route on the same day.

