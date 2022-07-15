STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can we expect fair probe into PSI recruitment scam?: Karnataka HC

Justice HP Sandesh posed this question to State Public Prosecutor (SPP) VS Hegde while hearing bail pleas filed by some candidates and middlemen involved in the scam. 

Published: 15th July 2022

CID officials take ADGP Amrit Paul into custody in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the PSI scam is a classic case of “fence eating the crop” and an act of terror against society, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked a straight question to the prosecution: how can it expect a fair investigation at the hands of officers below the rank of ADGP Amrit Paul, and are they not afraid of the top officer? 

Justice HP Sandesh posed this question to State Public Prosecutor (SPP) VS Hegde while hearing bail pleas filed by some candidates and middlemen involved in the scam. Observing that investigating officers will naturally be afraid of the ADGP, Justice Sandesh said the scam affects all of society. “The ADGP, who was at the helm of affairs, indulged in tampering of answer sheets which were in his custody. How can this court expect a fair investigation at the hands of officials below his rank?” he asked.

Questioning the SPP on why Paul’s statement was not recorded in the past 10 days, and there was no progress in investigation, the court said, “It shows you are not taking up investigation in the right manner... will you expect this court to shut its eyes? It appears that it is forcing this court to summon the Director General of Police, CID.”

The SPP submitted that the DGP himself is monitoring the investigation, considering the sensitivity of the case. Progress of the investigation is placed before court in a sealed cover, which includes details of changes in OMR sheets and the modus operandi, including use of Bluetooth to receive answers, he argued. He said the ADGP’s house was searched, his bank accounts were frozen, and Call Data Record (CDR) analysis was under way. He sought three more days of police custody. “I can assure you there is no apprehension or fear among officials investigating the case,” he told the court.  

Police officers arrested, amount seized
Disclosing that one ADGP, two RPI, one fingerprint expert, two PSI and one RSI were arrested in the case, the SPP said a total of Rs 2.5 crore was recovered from the accused. There was a systematic conspiracy among candidates, mediators and police officers, and there were also money trails, he said. Since investigation is almost at the fag-end, the accused are not entitled to bail, he argued. The ADGP’s CDR was being analysed to find out the method used, and level of his involvement. However, his cell phone had been formatted and nothing is available on it, he added. The next hearing is on Wednesday.

