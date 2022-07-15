New master plan for Hampi: Each village can have up to 10 home stays

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With an aim to generate local employment and boost tourism, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) has come out with a master plan for Hampi heritage area and buffer zone as per which each revenue village can have 10 home stay facilities for tourists. The buildings and operations will be monitored by local authorities to ensure that the new structures suit the local environment.

While several local organisations were upset with the administration for the recent crackdown on illegal home stays, the master plan is expected to provide some relief. HWHAMA has prepared the plan in consultation with Archaeological Survey of India and Unesco. The tenders for other developmental works under the master plan are expected to be called after July 27.

Last month, the district administration had shut down 16 illegal home stays and resorts that were operating close to Hampi heritage area. The new home stays that will be allowed under the new master plan will come on the periphery of Hampi heritage area and a few in the buffer zone.

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Minister Anand Singh B S said that the permission for the new home stays and resorts in the periphery of Hampi heritage area will help boost tourism as well as local employment. “The HWHAMA has been formed to protect and preserve Hampi’s heritage and culture. The new structures have to follow the guidelines issued by the HWHAMA and UNESCO,” the minister said.

