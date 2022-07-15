STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New master plan for Hampi: Each village can have up to 10 home stays

The tenders for other developmental works under the master plan are expected to be called after July 27.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cultural monuments at Hampi. (File Photo)

Cultural monuments at Hampi. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With an aim to generate local employment and boost tourism, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) has come out with a master plan for Hampi heritage area and buffer zone as per which each revenue village can have 10 home stay facilities for tourists. The buildings and operations will be monitored by local authorities to ensure that the new structures suit the local environment.

While several local organisations were upset with the administration for the recent crackdown on illegal home stays, the master plan is expected to provide some relief. HWHAMA has prepared the plan in consultation with Archaeological Survey of India and Unesco. The tenders for other developmental works under the master plan are expected to be called after July 27.

Last month, the district administration had shut down 16 illegal home stays and resorts that were operating close to Hampi heritage area. The new home stays that will be allowed under the new master plan will come on the periphery of Hampi heritage area and a few in the buffer zone.

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Minister Anand Singh B S said that the permission for the new home stays and resorts in the periphery of Hampi heritage area will help boost tourism as well as local employment. “The HWHAMA has been formed to protect and preserve Hampi’s heritage and culture. The new structures have to follow the guidelines issued by the HWHAMA and UNESCO,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp