No let-up in rain in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Rain continues to wreak havoc across Kodagu even as the district has recorded nearly 40 inches of rainfall from June this year. Several hoblis in the district have recorded over 500 per cent excess rainfall compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the extent of damage to properties and roads is adding up even as the district is on orange alert. Shanthalli hobli in Somwarpet taluk has recorded 577 per cent excess rainfall this year. Water level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,854.17 ft as against the maximum capacity of 2,859 ft capacity with an outflow of 13,166 cusecs.

Many minor landslides have been reported. Mangalauru-Madikeri highway, Bhagamandala-Karike, Thalathmane-Madikeri, Madikeri-Kutta highway and Hattiholey roads among several other rural roads have suffered damage following landslides.

The loss incurred by the Public Works Department is estimated at Rs 2,975.50 lakh. As on Wednesday, over hundred houses have suffered severe and partial damage following incessant rainfall. A total of 41 families, including residents of Madikeri, Virajpet and Kushalnagar taluks, have been shifted to relief centres.

