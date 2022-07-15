STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No let-up in rain in Kodagu

Meanwhile, the extent of damage to properties and roads is adding up even as the district is on orange alert.  

Published: 15th July 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged house in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Rain continues to wreak havoc across Kodagu even as the district has recorded nearly 40 inches of rainfall from June this year. Several hoblis in the district have recorded over 500 per cent excess rainfall compared to the previous year. 

Meanwhile, the extent of damage to properties and roads is adding up even as the district is on orange alert.  Shanthalli hobli in Somwarpet taluk has recorded 577 per cent excess rainfall this year.  Water level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,854.17 ft as against the maximum capacity of 2,859 ft capacity with an  outflow of 13,166 cusecs.

Many minor landslides have been reported. Mangalauru-Madikeri highway, Bhagamandala-Karike, Thalathmane-Madikeri, Madikeri-Kutta highway and Hattiholey roads among several other rural roads have suffered damage following landslides.

The loss incurred by the Public Works Department is estimated at Rs 2,975.50 lakh. As on Wednesday, over hundred houses have suffered severe and partial damage following incessant rainfall. A total of 41 families, including residents of Madikeri, Virajpet and Kushalnagar taluks, have been shifted to relief centres.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Heavy rains
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp