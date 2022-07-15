STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: Amrit Paul’s custody ends Friday

The officer was arrested on July 4 in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul’s police custody was extended by three days till July 15, by the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate court. Paul was produced before the court on Wednesday. 

The officer was arrested on July 4 in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered four cases, eight FIRs and arrested 80 people in the PSI recruitment scam. Paul, who was ADGP - Recruitment, was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged tampering of OMR sheets of candidates, who had reportedly paid money running into lakhs of rupees to clear the examination. 

The prosecution informed the court that former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Recruitment, Shanta Kumar, who was also arrested in the scam, had handed over Rs 1.3 crore which he had allegedly collected from some PSI aspirants, to some people on Paul’s instructions. The prosecution also informed the court that the CID needed the senior IPS officer’s custody to recover the said amount. 

The agency also stated Paul had shared the password of his mobile phone with the CID only on Wednesday, and they would need a couple of days to retrieve data since the officer had reportedly deleted data and formatted his phone.

Court allows Paul to meet family

AMRIT Paul’s phone was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madiwala. 
On Paul’s request, the court allowed his family to meet him for 30 minutes every day, till his custody ends.
Since the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam involves payment by each candidate to clear the exams, the CID will have to establish the money trail in each candidate’s case, and prove it on record to back up oral statements of the witnesses/accused to obtain conviction. The agency had reportedly recovered around Rs 1.75 crore from the house of Sridhar, head constable, Central Armed Reserve (CAR), in May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrit Paul PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp