Vow taken back: BJP MLA drops plan to donate chariot to temple

 Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has withdrawn his vow of donating a wooden chariot to the Kalanatheshwara Temple in Palguni village.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:56 AM

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | PTI)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has withdrawn his vow of donating a wooden chariot to the Kalanatheshwara Temple in Palguni village. The MLA had made the vow in 2019  of donating the chariot to the temple if BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa became the CM. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the MLA said that more than Rs 40 lakh was required and he had sought Rs 25 lakh help from the government. “As I didn’t get sufficient money, including Rs 25 lakh from the government, I have dropped the plan of donating the chariot. Also, Yediyurappa is no longer the CM,” he said. The MLA said he even tried to take loans. 

“I have told the residents of the village to arrange money to order for a chariot. However, so far they have managed to collect only Rs 50,000 from devotees,” he said.In January 2021, Kumaraswamy had written to the then CM Yediyurappa asking for Rs 25 lakh.  Yediyurappa had considered the request and instructed the then Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, to treat it as a ‘special case’ and sanction Rs 25 lakh to Kalanatheshwara temple. However, the money was not released. 

