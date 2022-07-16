12-year-old girl dies as power cable falls on her in Dharwad

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl died after a power cable fell on her at Parasapur village in Kalghatgi taluk on Friday. The deceased, Simran Banu Badiger, was washing utensils in front of her house when a power line snapped and fell on her. Eyewitnesses said sparks flew and the cable got cut into two pieces, following which the girl tried to run away but could not.

A police officer in Kalghatagi said in a span of five years, ten deaths have been reported in the taluk due to such incidents. He stressed on the need for people to be cautious. “If any dangling cable or danger is noticed, people should immediately alert the police or HESCOM staff”, he said. HESCOM engineer B Honnurappa said electric poles are slanting due to the impact of heavy rain and winds, which lead to such incidents.

Alleging negligence towards the taluk by the authorities concerned, a resident of Kalghatagi said, in 2019, three people died in their fields as they came in contact with dangling power lines. Every year the taluk witnesses such deaths for the same reason. “Lack of spot inspections by the concerned HESCOM staff is leading to such incidents. After installing new power supply cables, officials should inspect the work done”, he said. Despite repeated representations to HESCOM officials by the public, requesting proper maintenance of power lines and poles, such mishaps are reoccurring, he said.

DHARWAD: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl died after a power cable fell on her at Parasapur village in Kalghatgi taluk on Friday. The deceased, Simran Banu Badiger, was washing utensils in front of her house when a power line snapped and fell on her. Eyewitnesses said sparks flew and the cable got cut into two pieces, following which the girl tried to run away but could not. A police officer in Kalghatagi said in a span of five years, ten deaths have been reported in the taluk due to such incidents. He stressed on the need for people to be cautious. “If any dangling cable or danger is noticed, people should immediately alert the police or HESCOM staff”, he said. HESCOM engineer B Honnurappa said electric poles are slanting due to the impact of heavy rain and winds, which lead to such incidents. Alleging negligence towards the taluk by the authorities concerned, a resident of Kalghatagi said, in 2019, three people died in their fields as they came in contact with dangling power lines. Every year the taluk witnesses such deaths for the same reason. “Lack of spot inspections by the concerned HESCOM staff is leading to such incidents. After installing new power supply cables, officials should inspect the work done”, he said. Despite repeated representations to HESCOM officials by the public, requesting proper maintenance of power lines and poles, such mishaps are reoccurring, he said.