Ahead of Presidential elections BJP MLAs moved to Bengaluru hotel

BENGALURU: Ahead of the July 18 Presidential elections, the Karnataka BJP MLAs have been shifted to a private hotel here on Saturday evening. Following the directives of the party high command, BJP chief whip M Satish Reddy asked the 121 MLAs to remain in the hotel until Monday morning before leaving for Vidhana Soudha to vote. “High command wants to send out a message how serious our party is about Droupadi Murmu’s candidature,” a BJP MLA said.

Three mock drills on voting will be conducted by three persons who underwent training in New Delhi, on Sunday. But there were murmursover trust deficit. BJP sources said after participating in the mock drill, MLAs from nearby constituencies can go back home and return at 8 am on Monday.

