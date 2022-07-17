Rani Chennamma varsity ‘invites’ applications for honorary doctorate, triggers row

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: In a controversial move, the Rani Chennamma University (RCU) Belagavi has invited applications from “achievers’’ for honorary degrees to be conferred on achievers from different fields during the forthcoming 10th annual convocation of the varsity. Usually, eminent personalities from different fields are finalised for honoris causa by the Governor, also the chancellor of the university based on recommendation made by committees formed by universities.

Even as several educationists and leaders feel the process to choose ‘achievers’ for such honorary degrees by inviting applications as uncalled for and unfair, RCU Vice-chancellor M Ramachandra Gowda defended the move saying that, “The university invited applications with an intention to ensure that deserving personalities who have immensely contributed in various fields are identified and awarded.

The names will be finalised by the Governor after the committee of experts submits the list of probables.’’ Prof Ramachandra Gowda said, “The university decided to invite applications for a fair choice of achievers and to avoid allegations of favouritism towards one section of people. The university will ensure that only deserving personalities get honorary degrees.” The university is yet to finalise the date of 10th annual convocation which is expected to be attended by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

