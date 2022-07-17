Retaining wall supporting Karnataka's Kodagu district administration office poses risk of collapse

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A Rs 7 crore retaining wall supporting the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Madikeri is on the verge of collapse even as traffic has been blocked in the area as a precautionary measure.

Residents, meanwhile, voice against the poor quality work.

In August 2020, a minor landslide was reported at the Kodagu district administration, DC Office site. The land had slid due to incessant rainfall behind the office area and the DC Office was shifted out until the slide had been safeguarded using tarpaulin covers. Further, Rs 7 crore retaining wall project was sanctioned to safeguard the DC Office building.

While the project promised to stand complete by January 2022, the work was still ongoing. Nevertheless, the retaining wall built with the soil nailing German technology has now given away following continuous and heavy rainfall. The slabs of the 40 feet 140-meter-long retaining wall are bulging out and pose a risk of collapse. While tarpaulins have been placed atop the incomplete retaining wall, one can witness increased water seepage into the wall.

Further, as a precautionary measure, the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road (adjacent to the retaining wall) from Thimmaiah Circle in the city has been blocked from commuting. The commuters are now forced to take the Mekeri Road towards Thalathmane to reach Madikeri-Mangaluru NH 275. Increased traffic flow was witnessed on Mekeri Road on Sunday following the detour.

“The project was taken up by the Public Works Department. A few engineers have conducted a spot inspection and senior engineers will be visiting the site. Following the inspection, temporary relief work is likely to be undertaken,” confirmed DC BC Sateesha.

Meanwhile, the concerned PWD engineer confirmed that sandbags and other remedial measures will be undertaken on the spot as a temporary relief. However, the same is being delayed due to continuous rainfall.

