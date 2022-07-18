Dengue scourge back with 530 cases in Karnataka

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has reported 530 dengue cases apart from 503 cases in BBMP limits alone this month, amid incessant rain. The numbers are higher compared to last year's figure of 341 cases in BBMP limits in July, according to the State health department and BBMP sources. However, the state has not yet reported any deaths from dengue this year.

"The intermittent rains leads to stagnation of water resulting in a rise in dengue cases. We have intensified surveillance and larvae control measures, house to house survey, awareness to prevent stagnation of water," said BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra.

Dr Basavaraj Kuntoji, consultant-internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Malleswaram said, "We are seeing about 5 to 8 suspected dengue cases in OPD per day. And about three to five patients require hospitalization while one to two needed ICU admission."

Dr Mahesh Kumar, consultant, internal medicine of Narayana Health City, said, "We are seeing 25-30 suspected cases of dengue every day, of which five to six are severe and require hospitalisation."

Dr Vinay D, consultant infectious diseases, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, "Our unit alone has treated 50 dengue cases over the last month. The number of probable dengue cases are three to four times more than the confirmed cases."

"Majority show symptoms like fever, headache, marked tiredness, eye pain, typically behind the eyes, loss of appetite. Patients and physicians should be wary of such warning signs including abdomen pain, vomiting, non-itchy rashes and dropping platelet count, which may be indicate complications of dengue," he said.

There are cases among children and middle aged between 20 years to 50 years, exposed to mosquito bite at schools and workplaces respectively, the doctors said.

