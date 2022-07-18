Nandini curd, buttermilk to cost more from Monday due to GST: Karnataka Milk Federation

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini curd will cost Rs 46 from Monday, an increase of Rs 3, as the 5 per cent GST on the milk product kicks in. The price of a 200 ml sachet of buttermilk, which earlier cost Rs 7, will be up by Re 1. A sachet of sweet lassi, which was earlier priced at Rs 10 will now cost Rs 11, announced Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi. While there has been a demand from milk producers to increase the remunerative prices, there has been no green signal from the government due to certain restrictions, he said. Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said, "This government is trying to destroy farmers through their policies. It is tragic." 'Government not covering cost of dairy inputs' "On one hand they are offering subsidies on farmers’ produce, while on the other they are seeking to impose GST on farmers' produce. At the same time, they are offering relief to those indulging in gambling and betting in horse races," said farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar. Raitha Sangha leader K Chandrashekhar said, "There have been many instances of abject poverty pushing farmers to suicide. This is because the government is not compensating them for all the inputs for dairy production. The 5 per cent GST would have been understandable if the government had implemented the MS Swaminathan report which speaks of fair compensation to animal husbandry farmers. The price given to farmers per litre of milk that has been set by the government is deceptive and it does not cover all the input costs," he added.