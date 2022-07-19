Mangaluru: 30 co-passengers of second monkeypox patient home isolated

Express News Service

MANGALURU: As India’s second case of monkeypox was reported from Kannur in Kerala after a 31-year old man tested positive on Monday, Mangaluru Health Department officials acted swiftly, traced his co-passengers and have put them in home isolation. The 31-year-old had arrived at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13.

According to Dr Rajesh, District Surveillance Officer, Dakshina Kannada, the person tested negative during the screening that was held at the airport soon after his arrival. However, after reaching his native Kannur in Kerala, he developed symptoms of the disease.

Dr Rajesh said 191 passengers had travelled with the patient on the Dubai flight but 34 passengers who travelled in the three front and back seats of the patient need to be isolated as per the protocol. Of the 34 passengers, 10 are from Mangaluru, 15 from Kannur and nine from Udupi. Of them, 30 have already been traced and told to isolate themselves at their respective homes for the next 21 days. The process of tracing the remaining four is under way.

Dr Rajesh said the isolated persons will be monitored on a daily basis and they will be shifted to the isolation ward in District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru if they show any symptoms of the disease. About a month ago, a 10-bed monkeypox isolation ward was opened at Wenlock Hospital. The MIA has stepped up its screening procedures for all international arriving passengers as per the SOP given by the district health authorities.

Monkeypox: Centre reviews preparations

Since the passenger came from a non-monkeypox endemic zone, close watch will be kept on passengers

coming from that regionas well in addition to passengers who may have travelled to monkeypox endemic zones as well.Thermal screening of passengers is continuing to detect possible cases, said a release from the Mangaluru airport authorities.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday reviewed health screening of international travellers at airports and ports and directed officials there to minimise the risk of spread of the viral disease.The Union Health Ministry said the meeting was attended by airport and port health officers and regional directors from the Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare.

The officials were also advised and re-oriented in the clinical presentation of monkeypox disease — which is spreading rapidly, especially in the US and Europe among gay and bisexual men — as per the ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the ministry on May 31 and then on July 15.

