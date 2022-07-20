Action on reservation demand after report: Bommai to Maratha community

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government is responsive to the demand of the Maratha community for inclusion under Category 2A instead of the present Category 3B. Speaking at a programme to inaugurate the Maratha Community Development Corporation and orientation programme for the beneficiaries, the CM said the state government is considering the proposal and action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission. Bommai said the government has decided to provide a grant of Rs 10 crore to prepare a DPR for the development of various heritage monuments of great Maratha personalities. He said the Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar and special programmes have been formulated for the development of these border areas.