Home States Karnataka

Dasara will be back with bang: Bommai

After a hiatus of two years, the state government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara outside the Mysuru Palace, said CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

CM Bommai, Mysuru in-cha­rge Minister ST Somashekar during a meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a hiatus of two years, the state government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara outside the Mysuru Palace, said CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.The government has also come up with a logo of Mysuru Dasara 2022, which will be used in every government event. Bommai chaired a high-powered committee meeting, which was attended by MLAs from Mysuru, district in-charge minister ST Somashekar and Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

He told reporters that since the festivities will take place after a gap of two years, it will be grand. The publicity for the festival will be done over the next two to three months. “We will also publicise the event in all metro cities,” he added.

Many events, like Gajapayana that are part of the main festival and had been stopped due to Covid will also resume, he said. Unlike other years, there are plans to start Mysuru Dasara exhibition 15 days ahead of the festival.

Besides Mysuru, the government is focusing on celebrating Dasara at Srirangapatna, Chamarajanagar, among others. MUDA will give Rs 10 crore, while the state government will bear the remaining cost. The Mysuru DC has authorised accepting CSR funds. CM Bommai said in a week, the government is going to issue orders on Mysuru circuit tourism which was announced in the budget this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Dasara Mysuru Dasara
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp