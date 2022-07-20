Dasara will be back with bang: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a hiatus of two years, the state government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara outside the Mysuru Palace, said CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.The government has also come up with a logo of Mysuru Dasara 2022, which will be used in every government event. Bommai chaired a high-powered committee meeting, which was attended by MLAs from Mysuru, district in-charge minister ST Somashekar and Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

He told reporters that since the festivities will take place after a gap of two years, it will be grand. The publicity for the festival will be done over the next two to three months. “We will also publicise the event in all metro cities,” he added.

Many events, like Gajapayana that are part of the main festival and had been stopped due to Covid will also resume, he said. Unlike other years, there are plans to start Mysuru Dasara exhibition 15 days ahead of the festival.

Besides Mysuru, the government is focusing on celebrating Dasara at Srirangapatna, Chamarajanagar, among others. MUDA will give Rs 10 crore, while the state government will bear the remaining cost. The Mysuru DC has authorised accepting CSR funds. CM Bommai said in a week, the government is going to issue orders on Mysuru circuit tourism which was announced in the budget this year.

