On camera: Four dead as speeding ambulance crashes against toll plaza in Karnataka's Udupi

By PTI

UDUPI: In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza killing four people on the spot and critically injuring an equal number of persons standing near the place in Byndoor here on Wednesday, police said.

All four people in the ambulance, including the driver, died in the tragedy at Shiroor toll plaza, police added.

The ambulance was carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura.

The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle and hit one of the pillars at the toll gate.

The horrible crash was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate that soon appeared on social media platforms.

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

WATCH VIDEO:

Speeding Ambulance crashes into the toll gate at Shiroor in Udupi district of Karnataka.



The ambulance was on its way to bring a patient from Honnavar to Kundapur, lost its control and collided with the toll booth. Three people have reportedly died in the accident. pic.twitter.com/hgVVjsG9EX — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) July 20, 2022

