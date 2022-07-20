Home States Karnataka

On camera: Four dead as speeding ambulance crashes against toll plaza in Karnataka's Udupi

The ambulance that skidded and crashed against Shiroor toll plaza was carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura.

Published: 20th July 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

UdupiTollPLaza

A damaged ambulance following its collision with the Shirur toll booth after the driver lost control of the vehicle, in Udupi district, on July 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDUPI: In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza killing four people on the spot and critically injuring an equal number of persons standing near the place in Byndoor here on Wednesday, police said.

All four people in the ambulance, including the driver, died in the tragedy at Shiroor toll plaza, police added.

The ambulance was carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura.

The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle and hit one of the pillars at the toll gate.

The horrible crash was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate that soon appeared on social media platforms.

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

WATCH VIDEO: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ambulance crash toll plaza accident Shiroor toll plaza Udipi Udipi toll plaza
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp