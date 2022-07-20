Fresh landslide, loud thud heard at 2nd Monnangeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A fresh landslide was reported from 2nd Monnangeri village in Kodagu’s Madikeri taluk on Monday night. Minutes before the landslide, the residents heard a loud thud. The landslide also washed away the makeshift bridge installed by the villagers.

2nd Monnangeri village in Madikeri taluk was one among the worst-hit villages in the 2018 landslides. A half-constructed Ramakolli bridge stands proof to the unscientific and delayed relief works in the area. The villagers reported to have heard a loud sound that was followed by a fresh landslide near the Ramakolli bridge. Authorities, including MLAs KG Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan and DC BC Sateesha visited the spot. Officials conducted an inspection and stressed on the need for a scientific study.

“The residents reported to have heard a loud sound and a new landslide was recorded around 7.30 pm on Monday. The debris of the landslide has damaged the bridge. A scientific study of the village is required to determine the cause for such frequent slides. There is not much human interference in the area,” said Bopaiah.

MADIKERI: A fresh landslide was reported from 2nd Monnangeri village in Kodagu’s Madikeri taluk on Monday night. Minutes before the landslide, the residents heard a loud thud. The landslide also washed away the makeshift bridge installed by the villagers. 2nd Monnangeri village in Madikeri taluk was one among the worst-hit villages in the 2018 landslides. A half-constructed Ramakolli bridge stands proof to the unscientific and delayed relief works in the area. The villagers reported to have heard a loud sound that was followed by a fresh landslide near the Ramakolli bridge. Authorities, including MLAs KG Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan and DC BC Sateesha visited the spot. Officials conducted an inspection and stressed on the need for a scientific study. “The residents reported to have heard a loud sound and a new landslide was recorded around 7.30 pm on Monday. The debris of the landslide has damaged the bridge. A scientific study of the village is required to determine the cause for such frequent slides. There is not much human interference in the area,” said Bopaiah.