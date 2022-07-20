Home States Karnataka

I wear khadi, not kavi, want to be CM: DKS

Party president obvious choice for coveted post, says KPCC chief

Published: 20th July 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of CLP leader Siddararmaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the wrangling between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, the former, for the first time, expressed his desire to become chief minister if Congress attains the magic figure in the 2023 Assembly polls. “I am not a sanyasi. I wear khadi, not kavi (saffron robes),” Shivakumar told the media here on Tuesday.

At a recent event organised by the Vokkaliga community, he referred to his political guru and former chief minister SM Krishna, who was backed by the community, and said the time has come for another chief minister from the community. He said party presidents are the obvious choice for the coveted post, but added in the same breath that it is the party high command that decides the chief ministerial candidate.

“The chief minister will be decided only after Congress comes to power, but I have asked my community to rally behind me. Becoming chief minister is secondary,” he said, and added he wants the support of all communities as he believes in secularism.“I want my party to form a government. I am not worried about the chief minister’s post,” he said.

‘State govt most corrupt’
Stating that he wants Karnataka to be the land of Kuvempu, Kanakadasa, Basavanna and Shishunala Sharif, he slammed the BJP-ruled state government for disturbing peace by dividing the society on the basis of caste and religion.“BJP has even auctioned the post of chief minister. There has been no probe even after contractors accused ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission and submitted a complaint to the Prime Minister. The state government is the most corrupt in the country,” he said.

Asserting that the Siddaramaiah government fulfilled 164 out of 169 promises, he said BJP failed to fulfil 40 per cent of its promises and alleged they are busy collecting 40 per cent commission.“After we lost, people have realised the good administration of the Congress government and have decided to vote for us. If we come to power, we will probe incidents of corruption by the BJP government, and take such cases to their logical end,” he said.

On Siddaramotsava, which is the 75th birthday celebration of Siddaramaiah, he said it is a milestone to recall the leader’s service to the people.On August 15, over one lakh Congress workers will hold a rally from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to National College Grounds in Bengaluru, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah congress Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Vokkaliga
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp