Probe Maneka Gandhi’s charges against me, dares Prajwal Revanna

He said Maneka should have aired her views after going through the issue.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: Brushing aside remarks of former Union minister Maneka Gandhi that he is allegedly interfering with a case where some people from Hassan were caught while trying to sell elephant tusks, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said in New Delhi if the allegations are true, the governments at the Centre and state, both ruled by BJP, can investigate it thoroughly.

He said Maneka should have aired her views after going through the issue. The MP said that he knew about the elephant death, but was unaware the accused had removed the tusks and tried to sell them. “I did not pressurise any police officials to transfer the case to my hometown Hassan. I am ready to face any action if the BJP leader proves her allegation with evidence,” he added.

Maneka, in a complaint sent to the CM, alleged Prajwal had tried to protect the poachers, who had taken off the tusks from the elephant on March 19. She demanded CM should direct the police to probe the case. She said Prajwal allegedly pressured the Bengaluru police to transfer the case to Hassan limits to protect the accused, who are said to be his supporters. He also allegedly tried to get the forest department to close the case, she added.

